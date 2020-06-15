Houston Gay Bars to Close After Employees and Owner Test Positive for COVID-19

Houston gay bars Buddy’s (in Montrose) and Blur Bar (in Midtown) have closed after employees and owners tested positive for COVID-19.

Said Christopher Barry, the owner of Buddy’s, on Facebook: “I don’t have an elevated temperature. I am asymptomatic. I have a cough every once and awhile. Still, we feel it’s the most responsible thing to do.”

Barry said four other staffers have coronavirus.

Additionally, Blur Bar in Midtown has also closed, writing on Facebook: “We value the safety of all of our customers and accordingly we have decided to close the club for UP TO two weeks due to some members of our staff having tested positive for the Coronavirus. We will be deep cleaning during this period to make the club safe for your return. Please see our Facebook page for updates as to re-opening.”

KHOU reports: “Doctors are concerned about Houston and Harris County’s rising rate of hospitalizations of people suffering from COVID-19 in the last three weeks. Since Memorial Day weekend, hospitalizations in the Texas Medical Center are growing by an average of 3 percent every day. … Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released a new coronavirus “public threat level system,” to help residents better understand the status of coronavirus in the area and what actions they need to take to help maintain the spread of the virus.”