GOP Group Plans $500K Battleground State TV Buy for Brutal New ‘Treason’ Ad Exposing Trump’s Links to White Supremacist Groups: WATCH

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans which crafted the ‘Mourning in America’ and ‘Body Bags’ ad that have hit the president hard, has another spot in the hopper. And it hits as protests over the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd have spread to all 50 states.

CNN reports: “The TV spot, backed by a $500,000 ad buy, will air in the key battleground states of Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan as well as in Washington, DC. The ad, entitled ‘Flag of Treason,’ targets the support Trump has received from white nationalist groups.”

Says the ad’s narrator against images of the Confederate flag: “The men who followed this flag 150 years ago knew what it meant. Treason against their country. The death of a United States. America defeated the men who followed that flag. Those with honor surrendered and cast it aside forever.”

“So why does it keep showing it up today at events supporting Donald Trump, and why does he call the folks who carry it ‘very fine people?'” the narrator asks. “What does it say that they’re all in for Trump? What does it say that he won’t condemn the flag of hate, division, and losers?”

“For us, it says this is a time for choosing. America or Trump.”