The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans which crafted the ‘Mourning in America’ ad that blew the president’s gasket, is out with another hit as the COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000.

The ad features Trump declaring on February 26 that “You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” As Trump’s words echo, a shot of seven body bags expands to thousands.