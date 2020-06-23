Trump: ‘I Was Surprised’ by Neil Gorsuch’s LGBTQ Ruling Because SCOTUS ‘Was Supposed to Be in Our Favor’ — WATCH

Donald Trump gave a wide-ranging interview to Christian Broadcasting Network on Monday night, and was asked about the recent Supreme Court ruling that LGBTQ people are protected from being fired under civil rights laws.
Asked how he felt about his appointee Neil Gorsuch ruling in favor of LGBTQ people, Trump replied: “I was surprised. I was surprised. Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren’t as surprised as I was. Yeah, I was surprised.”
Asked David Brody: “And John Roberts, is he the new Anthony Kennedy or potentially worse?”
“Well, so far we’re not doing too well,” Trump replied. “We’ve had a lot of losses with a court that was supposed to be in our favor. This is just to show what it means. You’ll probably have a couple more judges in the next four years. It could even be more than that, it could be three or four. If you have a radical left group of judges, religion I think will be almost wiped out in America. If you look at it, pro-life will be absolutely wiped out. If you have that happening, pro-life is going to be out, it’s going to be gone.”
