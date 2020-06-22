Tituss Burgess, Mary Trump, Wilson Cruz, Bill Barr, Bruce Springsteen, Bobby Berk, Nicholas Hoult, Confederate NASCAR Trolls: HOT LINKS

MAIL-IN HYPOCRISY. Attorney General Bill Barr is against them even though he has used them twice: “State voting records show that Barr, a resident of Fairfax County, Va., in the suburbs of Washington, voted by mail in 2019 and 2012.” ALSO. Mike and Karen Pence voted by mail in April.

JERROLD NADLER. Bill Barr deserves impeachment: “But they are a waste of time at this point because we know that we have a corrupt Republican majority in the Senate which will not consider an impeachment no matter what the evidence and no matter what the facts.”

LOWER THE BARR. U.S. Attorney General files statement of interest defending anti-trans legislation in Idaho: “Allowing biological males to compete in all-female sports is fundamentally unfair to female athletes … Because of these differences, the Fairness Act’s limiting of certain athletic teams to biological females provides equal protection. This limitation is based on the same exact interest that allows the creation of sex-specific athletic teams in the first place — namely, the goal of ensuring that biological females have equal athletic opportunities. Single-sex athletics is rooted in the reality of biological differences between the sexes and should stay rooted in objective biological fact.”

HEAR, HEAR OF THE DAY. Bruce Springsteen’s message to Donald Trump. “Wear a F***ing Mask”

NYC. Gay bars struggle to survive amid COVID-19 pandemic.

UNHAPPY RACISTS. Confederate flag flies over Talladega, as noose is found in only Black racer’s garage.

COMMON GROUND. Can we find it with gay rights and religious liberty? “In an era when Americans are deeply polarized and angry at one another, convinced that those on the other side politically are wicked and unreasonable, there is a better way forward on the fraught issue of gay rights and religious liberty — a path that could build on the protections the Supreme Court has provided L.G.B.T. Americans, while affording important new safeguards to those who believe the Court’s decision will pressure religious institutions to abandon their views on sexual ethics.”

MAMMA MIA! A new movie in the works?

CON ARTIST? Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk says a Real Housewives of New York City cast member brazenly stole from him.

FIRST DATE. Jeffree Star and Big Brother’s Jozea Flores.

NOT ALLOWED. Trump says his niece Mary isn’t allowed to publish her book because of a nondisclosure agreement. “She’s not allowed to write a book,” Trump told me. “You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total … signed a nondisclosure.”

BODY OF WORK. This actor is tired of getting nude on set.

BILLY PORTER. On fear mongering and racism: “Sesame Street asked me to come on in the Christian Siriano dress, and they wrote a special song about friendship with me and a penguin. When they put up a picture of me standing on the steps, there was a backlash from the south. The governor of Arkansas threatened to de-fund PBS in Arkansas if they ran the episode, because it’s perverted, it’s the gay agenda, and I’m gonna come into their home and molest their children. This is the fearmongering that still exists. I have lived as a black gay man for 50 years in America. Nothing shocks me. I’m not surprised by anything that’s going on right now. I wish I was surprised, but I’m not. ‘Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.’ Justice is 200-plus years of work, pissed away in three-and-a-half years by these fucking assholes.”

ESKIMO PIE. The frosty treat will be rebranded amid racial justice movement. “We have been reviewing our Eskimo Pie business for some time and will be changing the brand name and marketing,” Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for the brand’s parent company Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, tells Rolling Stone. “We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory. This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values.” The word “Eskimo” has long been a polarizing term, with critics calling it a racist nomenclature first used by colonizers to Arctic regions to refer to Inuit and Yupik people.

After nearly 100 years, Eskimo Pie ice cream will get a new name. The chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar joins brands such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's in overhauling long-used names and marketing strategies considered racially offensive. https://t.co/As3XhRNzrQ — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2020

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The King’s Man.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Annie “American Cars”. ‘The album was produced by Sound of Arrows’ Stefan Storm. In a statement, Annie called Dark Hearts “the soundtrack to a film that doesn’t exist.” She added that “American Cars” is partly inspired by David Cronenberg’s Crash. “I did a lot of recording while I was pregnant, puking while I was singing,” she said. “Stefan had to go out to buy me liquorice, but I still managed to do some quite good vocals.”’

OFFICIAL DATE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE DAY. Lucifer.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Tituss Burgess “Dance MF”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Wilson Cruz by Stefan Mreczko.