Donald Trump retweeted a video on Sunday morning of a group of his supporters in the senior citizen community of The Villages, Florida, having a golf cart parade in his honor. One of his supporters is heard yelling “white power” at a group of senior protesters.

Trump praised them on Twitter, calling them “great people.”

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG June 28, 2020