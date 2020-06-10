Joe Biden: Voting Meltdown in Georgia Minority Neighborhoods ‘Should Enrage Us All’

The voting catastrophe that happened in Georgia on Tuesday, in counties with large minority populations, should “enrage us all,” tweeted Joe Biden, as investigations were launched in that state by the Secretary of State.

From ballot shortages and issues with machines to hours-long lines — what happened today in Georgia should enrage us all. We need to act now to prevent it from happening again in November. Our democracy depends on it. https://t.co/LLhBr8qVQw — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 10, 2020

Here's today's front page. Get the LATEST election results for the Georgia primary: https://t.co/Ovn8NmAFf5 pic.twitter.com/l3iLnt9JDC June 10, 2020

CNN reports: “Voting was extended at some precincts in eight counties around the Peach State. Voting was extended to 9:30 p.m. in DeKalb County, more than two-and-a-half hours after polls were supposed to close, and at least one precinct stayed open until 10:10 p.m. Voters reported standing in the hot summer sun for upward of four hours attempting to cast their ballots.The delays led Georgia’s secretary of state and state House speaker on Tuesday called for investigations into voting delays in Atlanta and across Georgia on the day of the state’s primary. The announcement of the investigations came after a rocky start for the state’s primary on Tuesday morning as voters, primarily in the populous Atlanta area, were met with long lines and delays.”

Video from polling places showed long lines amid reports of scarcity of ballots and problems with new voting machines.

Rachel Maddow reminded viewers of the last major election in Georgia, which then Secretary of State Brian Kemp manipulated to his favor over Stacey Abrams. Kemp has ensured that the Georgia election system remains broken.