Feds Launch Tear Gas into ‘Wall of Moms’ Protecting ‘Black Lives Matter’ Activists in Portland: WATCH

Federal agents tear gassed a “wall of moms” on Sunday night who had formed a barricade between Black Lives Matter protesters and law enforcement.

The Wall of Moms is back in front of the Justice Center in downtown Portland, and they brought reinforcements. pic.twitter.com/7B26bCyBN6 — Nathaniel St. Clair (@NatStClair) July 20, 2020

NBC News reports: “Video from the scene showed crowds chanting ‘Feds stay clear, moms are here!’ and ‘Feds go home!’ before protesters toppled a fence erected around the federal courthouse. Federal agents fired back with what appeared to be tear gas and flash bangs, the video showed. Hundreds of people had gathered for the demonstrations, blocking roads, Portland police said in a statement early Monday. They said dozens of others ‘tampered’ with the courthouse fence. … Some of the women were there because their children had been tear-gassed in earlier protests over recent weeks, Davis said.”