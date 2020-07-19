Black Trump Supporter Yelling ‘Jesus Saves’ and ‘Refund the Police’ Defaces BLM Mural on NYC’s Fifth Avenue, Injures Officer: WATCH

Two women, one identified as Bevelyn Beatty from At The Well Ministries, were arrested after defacing the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower on New York City’s Fifth Avenue on Saturday.

Beatty yelled “refund the police” as she spread black paint, injuring an officer who slipped in the mess.

The New York Post reports: “In the 3 p.m. episode, black paint was tossed on the yellow BLM mural as two officers tried to stop the woman, who wore a “Jesus Matters” T-shirt, from smearing the paint over the pavement. ‘They’re liars!’ the woman shouted as she kept pulling her arms away from the two cops. ‘They say they care about black lives, they’re saying to defund the police.’ Two women, ages 29 and 39, were taken into custody and are expected to be charged with criminal mischief, police said. The injured officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital.”

Bevelyn Beatty confronts Marxist #BLM in front of Trump tower in NYC: “Refund the police” “Jesus matter”. #bevelynbeatty



Screamed Beatty as she was arrested: “Refund the police! Jesus matters! Jesus matters! We will never support Black Lives Matter! Take your country back! Trump 2020!”

In an Instagram post, Beatty wrote: “( #BlackLivesMatter #BLM is a domestic terrorist organization. They don’t care about black lives. They support the killing of more than 600K Black Babies every year! )”