Trump Waved Made-Up Chart at FOX News’ Chris Wallace to Lie About U.S. COVID Mortality Rates and It Didn’t Go Well: WATCH

In a FOX News Sunday interview, Donald Trump waved a made-up White House chart (sourced, he said, from the European CDC) at Chris Wallace to argue the U.S. has the world’s lowest COVID mortality rate. It didn’t go well.
On the mounting U.S. death toll, Trump said, “it is what it is” and lied that COVID-19 is just as bad in Europe as it is in the U.S. but “they’re simply not testing.”
Additionally, Wallace confronted Trump with his claims that the coronavirus would just “disappear” on its own.
Trump replied by saying, “I’ll be right, eventually.”
Trump also pushed the lie that masks themselves are the source of health problems.
On the topic of renaming military bases named for Confederate generals, Trump said “I don’t care what the military says, I’m supposed to make the decision. … What are we gonna name it? We gonna name it after the Reverend Al Sharpton? What are you gonna name it Chris?”
Trump added, “We won two world wars. Beautiful world wars. That were vicious and horrible. And we won them out of Fort Bragg, we won them out of all of these forts, and now they want to throw those names away.”
Wallace also pointed out that Trump is losing to Biden in the latest national poll.