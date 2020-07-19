Trump Waved Made-Up Chart at FOX News’ Chris Wallace to Lie About U.S. COVID Mortality Rates and It Didn’t Go Well: WATCH

In a FOX News Sunday interview, Donald Trump waved a made-up White House chart (sourced, he said, from the European CDC) at Chris Wallace to argue the U.S. has the world’s lowest COVID mortality rate. It didn’t go well.

"Ready? Will you please get me the mortality rate? Kayleigh is right here… I heard we have the best mortality rate" – the WH just flat out made up a chart to create a false impression that the US has the best mortality rate in the world during Trump's interview w/ Chris Wallace pic.twitter.com/yw8QGBTRVs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020

In which Trump is called out for (again) falsely claiming the U.S. has the lowest mortality rate in the world, tries to prove it, and fails. pic.twitter.com/JrYc4RYySz July 19, 2020

On the mounting U.S. death toll, Trump said, “it is what it is” and lied that COVID-19 is just as bad in Europe as it is in the U.S. but “they’re simply not testing.”

"It is what it is" — Trump on the mounting US coronavirus death toll pic.twitter.com/w9vDUvIERF July 19, 2020

Additionally, Wallace confronted Trump with his claims that the coronavirus would just “disappear” on its own.

Trump replied by saying, “I’ll be right, eventually.”

Trump also pushed the lie that masks themselves are the source of health problems.

"I don't believe in that … masks cause problems too" — Trump on possibility of a national mask mandate (masks do not cause problems) pic.twitter.com/g5BUBJ3TDh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020

On the topic of renaming military bases named for Confederate generals, Trump said “I don’t care what the military says, I’m supposed to make the decision. … What are we gonna name it? We gonna name it after the Reverend Al Sharpton? What are you gonna name it Chris?”

Trump added, “We won two world wars. Beautiful world wars. That were vicious and horrible. And we won them out of Fort Bragg, we won them out of all of these forts, and now they want to throw those names away.”

"We won two world wars. Beautiful world wars. That were vicious and horrible. And we won them out of Fort Bragg, we won them out of all of these forts, and now they want to throw those names away" — Trump pic.twitter.com/ICGy2GTnXn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020

Wallace also pointed out that Trump is losing to Biden in the latest national poll.