Attorney General Bill Barr Questioned Before House Judiciary Committee: LIVE VIDEO

Attorney General Bill Barr is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee at 10 am ET. Topics on the table include the Department of Justice’s handling of cases involving former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump associate Roger Stone. Barr may also face questions about the federal agents sent to Portland in response to protests there.

The NYT reports: “Attorney General William P. Barr will tell the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that President Trump has not inappropriately intervened in Justice Department business — even though Barr has more than once moved in criminal cases to help the president’s allies — and he will defend the administration’s response to civil unrest in the country, according to a copy of his opening statement.”