Brutal Lincoln Project Ad Reminds Americans of the Personal Memories That Trump Has Stolen from Us Thanks to His Criminally Dismal COVID Response: WATCH

“These are the memories COVID took from us,” begins a devastating new ad from The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans. “A child’s birthday, time spent with friends, a first kiss, or, the big day. A homecoming game on a cool fall evening, the first day of college, or, a proud graduation.”

“None of this had to happen,” the ad continues. “We have suffered needlessly because Trump is a fool, a liar, and a failure. Most countries stopped it. Trump refused. It’s Trump’s virus now.”

“It truly is a choice: America or Trump,” the ad concludes.