Billy Porter Talks Emmy Noms and Reveals the Celeb Who Inspired His Iconic Motorized Hat: WATCH

Billy Porter appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night to talk about a variety of topics, including his Emmy nomination for Pose, and the iconic motorized hat he wore to the Grammys.

Said Porter: “We had been at another awards show where Billie Eilish was in front of me and she was wearing this veil over her Gucci situation and I said, ‘oh that’s cute, that’s fun but I would never cover my face because I’ve spent too long getting people to see my face. And my stylist at the time said ‘well what if we could open and close it? Would you be interested?’ And that’s how it came about and that’s why we did it.”

Porter also spoke to Meyers about his campaign, Be An Arts Hero, Pose‘s postponement amid the coronavirus pandemic, starting his own company and trying to “be the change that I want to see” and “give voice to the voiceless in ways that only happen when you have that kind of power.”