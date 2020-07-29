‘The Lincoln Project’ Comes for ‘Trump Stooge’ Susan Collins: ‘She’s a Fraud’ — WATCH

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, targets Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) in its latest hard-hitting ad.

“Susan Collins never stands up to Donald Trump,” says the ad’s narrator. “That’s why Maine is done with her weakness and excuses. Collins isn’t an independent. She’s a fraud. Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump control her voice. She makes excuses for corruption, for criminality, for cruelty, all while pretending she’s worried.”

“Maine deserves a leader, not a Trump stooge.”