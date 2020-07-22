Pro Boxer James Hawley Dropped by Promoter After Vile TikTok Rant About Gay Men and Trans People: WATCH

British pro boxer James Hawley has been dumped by his promoter MTK Global after spewing vile homophobia and transphobia on TikTok in response to a question from a follower about supporting LGBT people.

Said Hawley, in a response that was shared to Twitter by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen Baga Chipz: “I 1,000, 1 million per cent do not agree with this stuff. Listen, I can understand girls get with each other all the time at parties and all things like that. I don’t care, not a problem. I’d want them to get with each other in front of me. But boys on the other hand, and transgenders, there’s something seriously wrong with you. What in the earth makes you want to change your gender and get f**ked in the ass. What is up with you dirty c****? I feel sorry for your families.”

(Offensive video) Today’s Scum is no other than “pro boxer” and really hard man James Hawley. Homophobic Filth. What a hard man. Report the Low life. What an absolute piece of dirt. pic.twitter.com/W7hdWwbDE0 July 22, 2020

Hawley’s promoter, MTK Global, which also represents boxers Tyson Fury and Carl Frampton, dumped Hawley after the rant, and wrote: “It has always been our mission to make boxing accessible to all, embracing individuality and being a safe space where community can express themselves and support one another. MTK Global does not in any way condone, or support the views that were shared in any way, nor will these comments ever be considered as acceptable from any of our fighters hence the decision that was made by management.”

“Hawley has a 6-0 record since making his professional debut in December 2014. His last fight saw him beat Josh Adewale in Brentwood,” according to the Daily Mail.