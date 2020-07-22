Kylie Minogue Disco, Provincetown, Walmart Karens, Geraldo Rivera, Kris Jong Un, Naya Rivera, QAnon, Novak Djokovic: HOT LINKS

WARM WELCOME. Provincetown gets rainbow crosswalks.

MATT GAETZ. Florida GOP congressman afoul of House ethics rules. “Gaetz, a close ally of President Donald Trump from the Florida Panhandle, improperly sent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to a limited liability company linked to a speech-writing consultant who was ousted from the Trump administration, in direct conflict with House rules.”

WALMART. Mask dispute breaks out between customer and caucus of Karens in Martinez, California. “Stay home if you’re so scared.”

ON THE OFFENSE. Biden campaign hits back at Senator Ron Johnson’s Burisma probe: “The memo, signed by Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield and shared with NBC News, accuses Johnson of “diverting” his committee’s resources away from oversight of the worsening coronavirus pandemic to promote ‘a long debunked, hardcore rightwing conspiracy theory’ about Biden in an attempt to assist President Trump’s re-election campaign.”

MOBY DICK HEIST. Man walks out of store with 40 lb, 3-foot long dildo.

KEEPING UP WITH. Kanye West calls Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong Un’.

A DREAM. Chris Colfer pays tribute to Naya Rivera in beautiful essay: “the process of losing her has been such a nightmare, I find myself wondering if Naya was even real or if she was just a dream all along. How could a human being be that talented, that hilarious and that beautiful at once? How could one person be responsible for so much joy and be the subject of so many wonderful memories?”

BRAVE. Geraldo Rivera applauds Trump for wishing accused pedophile sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell well.

When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2020

QANON. Twitter bans 7,000 QAnon related accounts: “Twitter will stop recommending accounts and content related to QAnon, including material in email and follow recommendations, and it will take steps to limit circulation of content in features like trends and search. The action will affect about 150,000 accounts, said a spokesperson, who asked to remain unnamed because of concerns about the targeted harassment of social media employees. The spokesperson said that as part of its new policy, the company had taken down more than 7,000 QAnon accounts in the last few weeks for breaking its rules on targeted harassment.”

BRAZIL. Jair Bolsonaro has second positive coronavirus test.

NO MASK. Novak Djokovic still isn’t following the COVID rules. “No one in Novak’s group appeared to be wearing a face-covering or seemed to make an effort to social distance.”

ISRAEL. Parliament advances ban on gay conversion therapy: “The bill, introduced by the head of the left-wing Meretz party, opposition lawmaker Nitzan Horowitz, was approved by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, in a vote of 42 to 36.”

CLIMATE-HEATING GAS. First active leak of sea bed methane discovered by scientists: “The researchers also found microbes that normally consume the potent greenhouse gas before it reaches the atmosphere had only arrived in small numbers after five years, allowing the gas to escape.”

PARODY SONG OF THE DAY. We Are The Worst.

DISCO ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE DAY. The new era of Kylie is upon us.

HUMP DAY HORSESHOE. Ernes.