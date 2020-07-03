‘Boycott NFL’ Trends on Twitter as Racist Users React to Plans for ‘Black National Anthem’ Before Games: VIDEO

The NFL reportedly plans to have “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the “Black national anthem,” performed or played before all Week 1 games this season.

From CNN: According to the source, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This will begin with the nationally televised first game of the season, which is on September 10, when the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the Houston Texans. The song also will be played during the full slate of those Week 1 Sunday afternoon games, during Sunday Night Football and during the two ESPN Monday night games, the source says. Additionally, the source says that the league is working collaboratively with players to recognize victims of systemic racism throughout the season. Among the items being discussed with players are adding names of victims on helmet decals or jerseys patches, as well as educational programs and storytelling (such as additional PSAs about the victims and their families).

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz was among those who criticized the league’s plan.

“How many national anthems do we have??” Cruz wrote on Twitter. “Is there an Hispanic national anthem? An Asian-American national anthem? This is asinine. We are ONE America. E Pluribus Unum.”

Other Twitter users followed suit, and by Friday morning, the hashtag #BoycottNFL was trending:

If we *were* watching the NFL, we'd take a knee for the bogus anthem.



But we won't be watching.#BoycottNFL pic.twitter.com/GmEmuJ9tsj — M Didaskalos (@MDidaskalos) July 3, 2020

And “recognize the victims of police brutality.” OMG, you should be recognizing the cops who have lost their lives protecting all our lives! There are a hell of a lot more of them than there are “victims of police brutality”!!!! #BoycottNFL — Patty Borges (@twinsmomct) July 3, 2020

“It’s useless this league turned into a big SNOWFLAKE FEST AND I’VE HAD IT!!!!! I will never watch the NFL ever again and I’m going to make sure my kids don’t either!! It’s always the blacks that get the extra privilege, WELL IM NOT HAVING IT NO MORE #BoycottNFL #NFLISOVERPARTY” pic.twitter.com/iB3lPtEyoy — #0urMVP🚀(HOU|NETS|NYG) (@EliteTheKing_) July 3, 2020

#BoycottNFL Now more than ever. We are the UNITED States, not DIVIDED Races. We have ONE national anthem and it's the Star Spangled Banner. https://t.co/TxZkrlCjP2 — 🇺🇸🇬🇷 Παναγιώτα – Pamela🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@Pamela_Pikachu) July 2, 2020

To have an “Black National Anthem”, is utterly ridiculous. If you can’t stand for our flag and it’s National Anthem, then LEAVE! #BoycottNFL #BoycottBlackNationalAnthem — Patrick 🇺🇸☝🏻st (@My_Two_Centss) July 3, 2020

If you wanna lose fans in Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin, and Texas, and Florida, in the Carolinas, and anywhere people have a brain… if you want to destroy pro football… then go ahead and NFL slit your own throat. Have fun without us! #NFL https://t.co/uxa97cHfOX — Graham Ledger (@GrahamLedger) July 3, 2020