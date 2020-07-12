Facebook and Instagram Ban Content Promoting Harmful Gay ‘Conversion Therapy’

Facebook on Friday said it would ban content promoting harmful gay “conversion therapy.”

AFP reports: “Facebook and its image-centric social network Instagram are updating policies to require removal of content that directly promotes conversion therapy when such posts are flagged by users, according to the California-based internet giant. The move is an extension of an existing ban on ads that promote the tactic, which medical experts consider ineffective and often harmful.”

Instagram would ban such content as well, CNN adds: “The decisions follow appeals from users to removean Instagram account used by Core Issues Trust, a UK-based promoter of conversion therapy. … The platform will also stop recommending content related to conversion therapy, such as testimonials to its efficacy or posts in praise of or in support of the practice, except those in a legislative context. Earlier this year, Instagram banned advertisements for the process.”