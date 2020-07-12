Wisconsin GOP Lawmaker Has Coughing Fit at Mask-Optional State Republican Convention: WATCH

The Wisconsin Republican Convention was held on Saturday in Green Bay. It was mask-optional. Among the speakers was Rep. Glenn Grothman, who broke into a coughing fit as he said, “It’s time to talk about Donald John Trump.”

This is @RepGrothman *today* at the Wisconsin Republican convention (which was held in-person) pic.twitter.com/MnsVlJryLE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2020

The HuffPost reports: “There was no immediate word from Grothman about how he was faring later. But photos posted Saturday of him touring a local farmers market and a police station without a mask revealed him as someone unconcerned about catching — or spreading — COVID-19. The convention in Green Bay drew about 300 people. It was controversial in the community because the large in-person gathering threatened to spread COVID-19 in the county with the second-highest number of cases in the state.”