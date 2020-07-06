Homophobic ‘Covered Bridge Karen’ Taunts ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protester: ‘Come Across the Line, Fag Boy!’ — WATCH

A homophobic “Karen” was filmed spewing anti-gay slurs as she stood with a right-wing group with Confederate flags as they came face to face with Black Lives Matter activists at an annual Independence Day celebration at the Covered Bridge in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

“Come across the line fag boy. Come across the line,” the woman, who was later identified in a local TV interview as Sonya Holt, yelled, taunting one of the protesters.

She later screeched at the same man, “You are a gay homosexual piece of crap and you’re going to burn in Hell.”

In another video, Holt was filmed yelling at a black protester: “White lives matter! You’re just a poor little black girl who’s got a messed up mind. White lives matter! White lives matter!”