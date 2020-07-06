Sam Smith Releases Stunning Cover of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ — WATCH

Sam Smith released a cover of Coldplay’s iconic anthem “Fix You” on Monday. It’s a track they first performed during the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series in May.

Said Smith at the time: “The last few weeks [and] the last few months have been so mad for everyone, and I’ve just been at home, and really, weirdly, falling in love with singing again. And, I’ve been singing so many different songs, and songs that aren’t my own, and I love this song. And, as soon as I heard it, I was just reminded, again, of how much of a classic it is. I’ve never actually seen Chris Martin perform this live, but I really want to, because I’ve fallen in love with this song after singing it.”