Donald Trump Jr’s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a fundraising official for the Trump campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of last night’s Trump event at Mount Rushmore.

Neither ever went to the event w Trump and didn’t travel on AF1. They’re expected to drive back to the east coast to avoid contact w others per the person familiar. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 4, 2020

The NYT reports: “Ms. Guilfoyle traveled to South Dakota with Mr. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., in anticipation of attending a huge fireworks display where the president was set to speak. They did not travel aboard Air Force One, according to the person familiar with her condition, and she was the only person in the group who tested positive. … Ms. Guilfoyle was not experiencing symptoms, the person familiar with her condition said. She and the younger Mr. Trump never met up with the president’s entourage, the person said. Out of caution, the couple plans to drive back from South Dakota to the East Coast, the person said.”

Here’s Kim Guilfoyle speaking at an indoor event in South Dakota, no masks in sight, that was also attended by Kristi Noem the day before it was announced Guilfoyle tested positive for Covid (video from Facebook) pic.twitter.com/UGafeRak2s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2020

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle also attended a packed Hamptons party on Saturday, June 27.

The NY Post reported: “Our spy estimated there were about 100 partiers, who our source says were maskless, at the bash at the 51 Sandpiper Lane mansion, hosted by famed Hamptons builder Joe Farrell, who owns the pricey pile and is selling one down the road for $15 million. The event — which comes days after Long Island entered Phase Three of reopening and while COVID cases surge in some parts of the country — had a caterer and uniformed bartenders. A source close to Don Jr. told us that the pair only stayed for about an hour, and that it was an outdoor event on the building’s roof (though our original source said the party was both inside and outside).”