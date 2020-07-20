Enraged Gay Motorist Assaults NYC Pedestrian Who Filmed Him Screaming ‘N’ Word at Someone in His Way: WATCH

NYC City Council candidate Anthony Beckford shared a disturbing video to social media on Sunday, calling on his followers to identify a motorist seen getting out of his car and hurling the “N” word at someone in his way, before assaulting a man who captured it on video.

“Hey, it would be smart to get out of the street asshole. F**king n***er,” the motorist yells before getting back in his car.

When confronted with a man filming him on his phone, the motorist said, “Are you recording me? Why?”

“Cause you’re an asshole,” the man recording the video replied.

“I’m an asshole?” asked the motorist. “Honey, look in the mirror, okay? The only person that’s an asshole is you for recording me.”

“Oh, you’re so fierce,” the pedestrian replied.

“I know I am, thank you. Are you gay too?” the motorist sassed back. “No you’re not? Well you look like it. Do you want to keep recording me having fun? What are you gonna do with this recording, tell me.”

“I’ll just put it on the internet,” the pedestrian replied.

“Oh, okay. … Bye, bye,” the motorist replied.

“I’m staying here,” the pedestrian countered.

“Okay, before I beat the sh*t out of you? Get out of here,” the motorist responded.

“Please do,” the pedestrian replied. “Give it a try. Give it a try.”

With that the motorist got out of his car, assaulted the man with the phone, and hurled the phone across the street. Unfortunately for the motorist, there was someone filming the incident from a different angle.

Wrote Beckford: “Racist on the Upper East Side. Find out who this racist person is and let us hold them accountable. This and any other act of racism will NOT be tolerated. As City Council Member of #District45, I will be holding these racists accountable.”