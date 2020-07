Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he may send more federal law enforcement agents to major cities around the country, because what they’re doing in Portland (gassing moms and abducting private citizens) is going so well.

#BREAKING: President Trump says he may send "more federal law enforcement" to New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore, Oakland, and other cities to deal with unrest: "In Portland they’ve done a fantastic job." pic.twitter.com/Pe6aDv6AVt — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020

Trump also said he would restart his coronavirus propaganda briefings on Tuesday.