Ghislaine Maxwell, Sharpiegate, ‘COVID Parties,’ Lauren Boebert, Lil Nas X, ‘Queer Eye,’ Novak Djokovic, Norman Reedus, Vanilla Ice: HOT LINKS

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Fixer Was Just Arrested by the FBI. According to the indictment, Maxwell helped Epstein groom and sexually abuse his victims, including at least one girl who was as young as 14, between 1994 and 1997, when the two were dating.

OBSTRUCTING JUSTICES: Supreme Court blocks House from seeing secret Mueller grand jury documents until hearing this fall. The move means the documents won’t likely be released before the November election, even if the Democrats win the case.

SHARPIEGATE: Inquiry Prompted by Trump’s Hurricane Dorian Claim Is Being Blocked, Investigator Says. The Commerce Department is impeding findings into whether it coerced the top NOAA official to support President Trump’s inaccurate claim that Dorian would hit Alabama, the department’s inspector general said.

Remember when Hurricane Dorian was going to hit Alabama? Commerce officials are working to make sure you don't. #Sharpiegate https://t.co/jJRX4ZLGru pic.twitter.com/S8IjDAwuvp — Troy Schneider (@TroySchneider) July 2, 2020

KARENS GO TO COURT: Palm Beach residents sue county over mandate requiring people wear masks. “Despite having no authority, actual or apparent, under Florida law to do so, Defendant has recklessly required countless American citizens and Florida residents… to submit to dangerous medical treatments with well-known risks and potential for serious injuries and death,” the complaint alleges.

A chorus of KARENS spew out crazy RWNJ talking-points, against mandatory masks. The INSANITY really does have to be heard to be believed.



Palm Beach County, Florida: Commissioners vote 7-0. Face masks in public become a legal requirement. pic.twitter.com/7pdDu9M41U — jbrown (@jb6050) June 24, 2020

COLORADO: Gun-rights activist who supports QAnon, Lauren Boebert, defeats five-term congressman endorsed by Trump

I don’t think a show that primarily caters to the 12 & under crowd needs to reveal to the world that their lead character is gay, straight or anything else.



Enough of the craziness with Spongebob. — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) June 14, 2020

OUT OF CONTROL: U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar Above 50,000 In New Single-Day Record. As the number of cases reaches new heights daily, the number of people hospitalized with the virus has also increased dramatically in hotspot areas like Texas and Arizona.

ALABAMA: Students throwing ‘COVID parties’ to see who gets infected. “They put money in a pot and they try to get COVID. Whoever gets COVID first gets the pot. It makes no sense. They’re intentionally doing it.”

FIRST BAPTIST: A Dallas Megachurch Had A Coronavirus Cluster. Then It Hosted Mike Pence. At least five members of the choir and orchestra at the Dallas megachurch visited by Vice President Mike Pence this weekend tested positive for the coronavirus in June, according to Facebook posts and internal church emails.

THEODORE ROTHROCK: Pastor Who Called Black Lives Matter Protesters ‘Maggots and Parasites’ Suspended

HATER IN CHIEF: Proposed HUD rule rolls back Obama-era protections for homeless transgender individuals. Under the proposed modification to the rule, shelter providers that “lawfully operate as single-sex or sex-segregated facilities” will be allowed to develop “admissions determinations” for people who have a different gender identity than what they were assigned at birth.

NATHAN IVIE: After coming out as gay, commissioner loses in conservative Utah County “Absolutely, my sexuality was part of the issue. There’s no doubt,” he said Wednesday, after going down to defeat by a 60.4% to 39.6% margin in early returns to former Marine Lt. Col. Tom Sakievich.

‘THAT WAS FUN’: Lil Nas X Marks One Year Since Coming Out as Gay

i have officially been gay for a year wow that was fun what should i do next!? https://t.co/CXrVJ6I85C — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2020

MEET GRITTY: Philadelphia Mascot Gets A ‘Queer Eye’ Makeover

CONFIRMED: High School Musical director Kenny Ortega reveals Ryan is gay, would have ‘come out in college’

$176,354: Second Class Citizens and the film that never was: UH professor calls on filmmaker to release his documentary. Building on the 2010 and 2011 momentum of the nationwide “It Gets Better Project” and the “Trevor Project,” Ryan James Yezak, a gay Hollywood filmmaker and Houston, Texas, native, launched a campaign on Jan. 9, 2012 with Kickstarter in hopes of securing $50,000 to make a documentary detailing how society systematically mistreats gay, lesbian and bisexual individuals.

TIKTOK COMING OUT OF THE DAY: Brennan

MARRIAGE PROPOSAL OF THE DAY: Cody Boykin and Brandon Moss

THAT WAS FAST: Novak Djokovic claims he has tested negative for the coronavirus one week later

WTF?: Cashier loses job after allegedly being battered, subjected to gay slurs at work

WHO?: In Austin, Where Nearly All Concerts are Canceled, Vanilla Ice Set to Perform Friday

LONG-LOST BROTHERS: Norman Reedus Wants to Hang Out With RuPaul!

Just started ru Paul’s drag race all star show ( I think I started in the middle don’t yell at me) rooting for Alaska but they’re all great. Ru Paul you ride motorcycles? ❤️🤘🏽 — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) July 2, 2020

TRAILER OF THE DAY: ‘The Old Guard’

THURSDAY THIRST: Bruno Paiva