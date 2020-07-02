Trump Downplays COVID-19 Resurgence: ‘It’s Got a Life, And We’re Putting Out That Life, Because That’s a Bad Life’: WATCH

President Donald Trump staged a White House briefing Thursday morning to tout a new report showing the U.S. added 4.8 million jobs in June.

Trump also downplayed what is an out-of-control coronavirus pandemic, with massive spikes forcing several states to slow down or reverse reopening plans. On Wednesday, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. topped 50,000 for the first time.

Nevertheless, Trump claimed the “horrible China virus” is “getting under control.”

Despite record new US case numbers, Trump claims the coronavirus is “getting under control,” then goes on a weird rant about how the virus has “got a life, and we’re putting out that life, because that’s a bad life that we’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/gf4VMsxgn3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2020

“Some areas that were very hard hit are now doing very well,” Trump said. “Some were doing very well, and we thought they may be gone, and they flare up, and we’re putting out the fires. But other places were long before us, and they’re now — it’s got a life, and we’re putting out that life, because that’s a bad life that we’re talking about.”

Trump left without taking questions. Watch the full briefing, and check out a few reactions, below.

