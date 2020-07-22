GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Denies Calling AOC a ‘F**king B**ch’ on the U.S. Capitol Steps in ‘Apology’ Over His ‘Abrupt Manner’ — WATCH

Yesterday, a report emerged that Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “f**king b**ch” on the steps of the U.S. Capitol following a confrontation about AOC’s recent remarks that poverty and unemployment were behind a recent spike in NYC crime. The incident was confirmed by AOC.

.@RepTedYoho on confrontation with @RepAOC @AOC: "I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York…The offensive name calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues." pic.twitter.com/0Q1ZC71Vfh — CSPAN (@cspan) July 22, 2020

Said Yoho: “I rise today to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language. The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for the misunderstanding. As my colleagues know, I’m passionate about those affected by poverty. My wife, Carolyn, and I started together at the age of 19 with nothing. We did odd jobs, and we were on food stamps. I know the face of poverty and for a time it was mine. That is why I know people in this country can still, with all its faults, rise up and succeed and not be encouraged to break the law.”

“Apology” was not accepted by AOC.

He didn’t even say my name. July 22, 2020

The irony about Yoho’s excuse for his “passion” in accosting me is that he says he has a personal history w/ poverty, and took offense that I discussed poverty and crime.



So… he accosted me… to prove poverty doesn’t result in traumatized behavior?



OK 👍🏽 where’s the apology https://t.co/BKzJa7KUBW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020

Republican responds to calling a colleague “disgusting” & a “f—ing b*tch” w/ “I cannot apologize for my passion” and blaming others.



I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept.



Yoho is refusing responsibility. https://t.co/BKzJa7KUBW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020