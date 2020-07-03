Gun-Wielding ‘Karen’ and Her Husband Face Felony Charges for Threatening Black Family at Chipotle: VIDEO

Jillian Wuestenberg, the 32-year-old white woman who threatened a Black family at gunpoint outside a Chipotle in Michigan on Wednesday, has been arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Wuestenberg’s husband, 42-year-old Eric Wuestenberg, also faces a charge of felonious assault for his role in the incident. And Oakland University, where Eric Wuestenberg served as coordinator for veterans’ support services, issued a statement saying he has been fired.

“We have seen the video and we deem his behavior unacceptable. The employee has been notified that his employment has been terminated by the university,” the statement said.

The Wuestenbergs threatened Takelia Hill and her 15-year-old daughter, Makayla Green, following a dispute outside the restaurant in Orion County. Makayla Green’s video of the incident has been viewed more than 13 million times.

Each of the Wuestenbergs possessed a loaded firearm and a CHL license, according to police. Hill and Makayla were unarmed.

The Detroit News reports: The couple was arraigned Thursday at 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills. Both were given a $50,000 personal bond. “As part of the bond conditions, they must turn over all firearms, not engage in any assaultive behavior, and may not leave the state,” sheriff’s officials said. During a Thursday afternoon press conference at Oakland County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Pontiac, the department played six 911 calls that came in around 6 p.m. Wednesday, one allegedly from Jillian Wuestenberg, saying she felt threatened and two females were damaging her car in the parking lot on the 4900 block of South Baldwin, near Interstate 75.

