She Done Already Done Had Hosers on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ [RECAP and RANKINGS]

With last season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars barely in the rearview, there’s hardly a milli-moment to catch our breath before we head to the Great White North for the premiere of Canada’s Drag Race.

Some of you may be a few weeks deep into the latest addition to the RCU (RuPaul Cinematic Universe). The series premiered on the Wow+ Presents app, but began airing last night in the U.S. on Logo.

So, some folks, like me, are already several episodes in, which may impact the recaps below. I’ll keep spoilers out for those who are watching for the first time, but I can’t promise my foresight won’t impact my impression of the standings week to week. You know what they say: “You can’t put the Shangela back in the box.” (Or: “Hindsight is twenny-twenny, henny.”)

The formula is familiar, with a couple key twists. Similar to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, there’s a charming, chintzy quality. The sets and work room look like they were 3-d printed for a very gay science fair and could blow over at any time.

Rather than cheapen the experience, the trappings only up the overall camp value, giving the series an almost punkier edge contrasted with the sleek flagship series.

The biggest distinction here — other than geography — is the absence of RuPaul. Sure, she does some voiceover and maybe a pre-recorded video here or there, but when it comes to the mainstage, Mama Ru is nowhere to be found.

Instead, we get a sort of gorgeous Canadian Cerberus in the series judges: Top Model Stacey McKenzie, Drag Race alum Brooke Lynn Hytes and actor (and one of the best looking people to grace my television) Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman. They jointly share responsibility for coaching, delivery critiques and making the elimination decision reading the decision from the producers.

The guest each week is the “host,” which means they do Ru’s runway opening schtick and not much else. It’s an unnecessary complication (just have McKenzie/Hytes/Chapman host and judge, like Ru, with the typical guest judge role). I didn’t think the show lacked any credibility without RuPaul, but I did miss the zingers between Ru and the judges on the runway. These three are charming, but their quips can’t compete.

And what of the queens? Well, the good news is, Drag Race continues its stellar casting run with a unique crop of high-caliber, big-personality divas. It’s a very likable bunch.

We begin after the traditional entrances. We won’t pick apart each look here (I’ll touch on more notables in the rankings), but stand-outs include sexy Riddler Priyanka, Jimbo (dressed as a black-and-white classic cartoon with an S&M twist) and BOA’s udderly bizarre alien abduction. The gals — who all seem mostly familiar with one another’s work — are gagged to see BOA, a queen with a reputation for being more than a little messy.

The queens are also all agog (can we make “agog-worthy” a thing?) to see well-respected queens, Rita Baga and Tynomi. In fact, another young queen, Lemon, admits to actually working as a backup dancer for Tynomi earlier in her career.

The cast’s first mini-challenge tasks the girls with scaling a scaled-down Rocky Mountain to take a photo atop its peak. Of course, once they get there, a powerful fan kicks in with high winds.

I like these silly first photoshoots. Each gal gets to ape and pose while cracking jokes for the judges, and it’s got a built-in slapstick piece for everyone to get their little lovable moment. Priyanka made a memorable sprint to the top and stood in defiance of the gale-force winds in her face; Rita unleashed a conquering roar at the mountain’s peak; and Jimbo played the squeaky, vintage cartoon character the whole time, perfectly transitioning from giddy naïveté to shrieking panic.

Somehow, the judges — whose sides were just splitting over Jimbo’s performance — choose Kyne as the winner for a pretty, Liza Minnelli-esque victory pose. Wait, was the point of this to have the prettiest picture or have the most fun?

Let’s not dwell, because it’s time for the main challenge. As part of her prize, Kyne gets to assign each gal a Canadian-themed box of materials to construct a runway lewk. The themes really run the gamut from Anne of Green Gables to … sports? Just sports. Since everyone just met, and the box themes aren’t all easily digestible, there’s not a ton of strategy at play.

The boxes all have a combination of materials, including some limited fabric and lots of bric-a-brac. All the girls get to work, with Kyne boasting about her sewing skills and Juice Boxx expressing some concern.

There’s a real benefit to a cast with so many pre-existing relationships. It really feels like these queens know each other, perform together and come with histories. The result is more genuine interaction and less reality-TV “strategy” theatrics. Instead, we get deeper conversation and character development.

Ilona, in addition to discussing her proud First Nations heritage and Two-Spirit identity, opens up to BOA about how she’s trying to prove she’s matured since returning from Los Angeles. BOA, whose own reputation already preceded her, relates. She’s sober now, and she’s eager to prove she’s moved beyond her earlier antics. From across the workroom, Juice Boxx confides that she feels crowds stopped coming to her shows when she sobered up.

It’s an ominous warning to anyone battling the idea that their identity is wrapped up in drinking. More than anything, it made me sad for Juice Boxx, but that’s her journey. BOA seems confident continuing on her own.

Plus, Juice Boxx has other worries. She’s got a bunch of CDs to work with, and she plans on … hot-gluing them onto a miniskirt.

Uh oh.

On the runway, guest host Elisha Cuthbert is a solid opening episode pick. She’s got plenty of U.S. credits to be familiar with stateside audiences (some future judges, not so much), and she’s got solid comedic delivery.

We’ll touch on more individual outfits in our rankings, but the judges put Jimbo, Rita and BOA in the top. Rita’s frigid high-fashion ode to “Quebec Froid” (Quebec Cold) revealed even more delightful details the more you studied it. She rightly gets the top honors of the week.

There was a lot to love about Jimbo’s rainbow gown, featuring Mardi Gras beads and tons of sewn together zippers. There was a lot of labor that went into the garment, but also a lot of thought.

BOA slayed her “Man of Green Gay-bles” potato realness, but it was her personality that really won the judges over.

Not so lucky: Lemon, Kyne and Juice Boxx. Lemon’s neon sports-themed outfit gave me some Betty Spaghetty vibes, but the judges were a little let down with the lack of vision on display. I agree it wasn’t my favorite up there, but I was surprised the judges disliked it so much.

Kyne’s critiques are harsher. She chose a Yukon Gold Digger-themed box, and crafted a disco jumpsuit that had issues from the start. I feel like these sort of gold, lamé disco outfits are regularly trouble on this show. Don’t do it, ladies!

Kyne’s bigger mistake is back-talking the judges. I’m sure there’s always broader context, but you gotta know going in how they always edit these exchanges. It’s never the host that ends up looking the jerk … Keep that in mind, Kyne.

The judges save their most vicious critiques for Juice Boxx, not that they aren’t warranted. They lay into her for a truly shoddy garment, but during their onslaught, Juice has a panic attack.

OK, OK, I know this might seem overly dramatic. However, during Juice’s meltdown, she mentions how cold she is. I didn’t notice this on first viewing, but after a few episodes it’s become clear that it is truly freezing on this set. The girls are always wearing jackets and beanies and snuggling under massive blankets backstage. Juice was nearly naked up there. I think the temperature was more than a little to blame!

Anyway, Juice pulls it together, takes her critiques with humility, but it’s undeniable she’ll be lip-syncing. Surprisingly, the judges opt to send Lemon against her, rather than Kyne (and her bad attitude).

After spending most of her screentime discussing her classic dance training, Lemon is a bit disappointing in this lip-sync. Performing to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “I Really Like You,” Lemon hits a few impressive jump splits, but there’s not much going on between stunts. I found myself much more drawn to Juice Boxx, but it wasn’t enough to keep her from getting squeezed out.

Lemon shantays for another day, and Juice Boxx sashays away.

How are this season’s queens shaping up after our first outing (and maybe a little insight into the next few weeks)? Check out our rankings below, and leave yours in the comments!