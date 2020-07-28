SCOTUS LGBTQ, Trevor Noah, Will Dismukes, Elton John, Maine Shark, David Perdue, Huntington Beach, Red Dawn Team: HOT LINKS

SCOTUS. CNN details behind-the-scenes wrangling over the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling on LGBTQ employment protections. “It was fellow conservative Roberts who assigned him the opinion. And as Gorsuch devised his legal rationale, liberal Justice Elena Kaganappealed in public and private to his interest in sticking close to the text of laws. A 2010 appointee of President Barack Obama, Kagan has demonstrated a savvy ability to negotiate across ideological wings of the bench. On the other side, a series of scathing draft dissents by conservative Justice Samuel Alito that attacked Gorsuch’s logic failed to dissuade any of the six justices in the majority, who did not waver through the final months of internal deliberations.”

JOHN LEWIS. Nancy Pelosi offers tribute to the “conscience of the U.S. Senate” as he lies in state at the Capitol. “When he made his speech (at the March on Washington) 57 years ago, he was the youngest speaker. How fitting it is that in the final days of his life, he summoned the strength to acknowledge the young people peacefully protesting in the same spirit of that march, taking up the unfinished work of racial justice. Helping complete the journey begun more than 55 years ago.”

NECESSARY EVIL? Trevor Noah slams Tom Cotton for objecting to teaching the 1619 Project in schools: “Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up — so Senator Cotton thinks that this curriculum is racially divisive? Really, this curriculum? Yo, you know what’s really racially divisive? Slavery.”

ALABAMA. Democratic Party renews calls for Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville to resign after he said he had a “great time” honoring Confederate Army General and Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest over the weekend.

RED DAWN. Pandemic experts break their silence about early email chain with government officials: “The Red Dawn emailers have tried to maintain a low profile, but six of them agreed to speak with ABC News, most for the first time publicly. The detailed accounts paint a picture of a frantic, race-against-the-clock effort to raise alarms in hopes of prodding a faster, stronger federal response to COVID-19.”

RENATE BLAUEL. Elton John’s ex-wife is suing him for blabbing about their marriage.

WYOMING. Kim Kardashian seen crying in visit with Kanye West.

THE HEAT IS ON. Patrick Wilson does some shirtless cooking.

GEORGIA. Senator David Perdue deletes Facebook ad which photoshopped his Jewish opponent Jon Ossoff to make his nose bigger. Odsoff: “Sitting U.S. Senator David Perdue’s digital attack ad distorted my face to enlarge and extend my nose. I’m Jewish. This is the oldest, most obvious, least original anti-Semitic trope in history. Senator, literally no one believes your excuses.”

MAINE. Shark, likely Great White, kills swimmer in Mackerel Cove off Bailey Island in Harpswell. “This is the first documented fatality ever in Maine,” James Sulikowski, a former University of New England professor and researcher who conducts shark research in Maine and locations worldwide, said in an interview Monday evening. “Shark interactions with humans are very rare in Maine. My guess is that the person was mistaken as a food item. In this area of Maine and depending on how close to shore the event occurred, my guess is it was a white shark.”

CORONAVIRUS. New poll reveals rise of COVID-19 social bubbles…

RUN AWAY. Trump adviser Peter Navarro makes a dash when he senses question coming about Trump’s attacks on Fauci. Why she warned him she was going to ask it we’ll never know.

CONFUSED. Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter why the Republican coronavirus relief bill contains funding for a new FBI headquarters.

COVIDIOT VIDEO OF THE DAY. Solving the mask shortage in Huntington Beach, California.

CLIP OF THE DAY. RuPaul and the Muppets.

