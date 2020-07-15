Ivanka Trump Promotes Goya Beans, Violating Ethics Rules, Launching Memes

Ivanka Trump late on Tuesday night posed in a bizarre photo with a can of Goya beans, promoting the brand presumably because its CEO Robert Unanue praised Donald Trump at the White House last week, saying the U.S. was “blessed to have a leader” like him.

Ivanka tweeted the photo of the beans with the brand’s slogan, in English and Spanish.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z July 15, 2020

NY Mag reports: “In her effort to make a can of beans the latest totem of the culture war, the tweet from the senior adviser to the president also appears to violate the ethical standards for executive branch employees, who may not use public office for private gain or “for the endorsement of any product.” Past examples of White House officials endorsing products — specifically, Trump-family products — include Kellyanne Conway telling a Fox News audience to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” and the president’s advertising of his Doral resort as the potential site of the G-7.”

And of course the internet is taking the image and running.

Beans beans they’re good for your heart—wait, you don’t have a heart.

Barron Ivanka Trump Navarro Huntington Beach Sessions Hatch Act Steve Watkins pic.twitter.com/NC8XZmC6jI — Dave (@DavidoTheDorito) July 15, 2020