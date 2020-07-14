SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized with Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for treatment for a possible infection.

SCOTUS spokesperson Kathleen Arlberg made the announcement in a press release.”Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Ginsburg is 87 and was treated for pancreatic cancer last year and cancerous growths on her lungs the year before. She reported she was cancer-free in January.