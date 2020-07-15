Self-Loathing Jeff Sessions Praises Trump as President Celebrates His Defeat in Alabama Primary

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose patience for abuse from Donald Trump apparently has no limit, called for the Republican Party to bow down to the president following his defeat in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate primary in Alabama to Tommy Tuberville.

Said Sessions: “Let me say this about the president and our relationship. I leave with no regrets. I was honored to serve the people of Alabama in the Senate and I was extraordinarily proud of the accomplishments we had as attorney general… I followed the law, I did the right thing, and I saved the president’s bacon in the process. I took the road less traveled, didn’t try to excuse myself or get in a fight or undermine the leader of our country and the great work he has to do. …. I think it’s time for this Republican Party to listen to the Donald Trump agenda.”

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated Sessions’ defeat.

Wow, just called! @TTuberville – Tommy Tuberville WON big against Jeff Sessions. Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama. @DougJones is a terrible Senator who is just a Super Liberal puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. Represents Alabama poorly. On to November 3rd. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

But Trump did not dig into Sessions with the kind of attacks he launched during the primary, as the NYT noted back in November: “Mr. Trump relentlessly attacked Mr. Sessions both in public and in private, calling him ‘scared stiff’ and his leadership ‘a total joke,’ among other insults, ultimately forcing him to resign. By choosing to run for office now, Mr. Sessions risks reigniting attacks from his former boss, who could undermine his standing among the Republican voters he needs to win next year’s crowded primary election on March 3. Mr. Trump, for his part, continues to blame Mr. Sessions for the two-year Russia probe, and last weekend he repeatedly denounced Mr. Sessions, saying he was a ‘jerk’ and making it clear Mr. Sessions would not have his support, according to a person briefed on the discussions.”