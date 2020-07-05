Kanye West Running for President, Because 2020

Rapper, sneaker mogul, and Trump supporter Kanye West announced he’s running for president via Twitter late on Saturday.

And did you hear, he has an album coming out?

Tweeted West: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!”

Writes Forbes: “A run by West would be far more likely to result in tipping the scales for one candidate than West himself becoming president. According to Ballotpedia, deadlines to file as an independent candidate for president have already passed in New York, Texas, New Mexico, Indiana, Maine and North Carolina, whose 102 electoral votes would be critical to winning the presidency. Deadlines are also fast approaching in Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan and South Carolina, another 61 electoral votes. That would make just 375 electoral votes available–a difficult jumping-off point in the race to 270. But high-profile 3rd party candidates have held major influence over the results of presidential races, such as businessman Ross Perot, who garnered 19% of the national popular vote in his 1992 run. Perot has been etched in history as a spoiler who cost Republican George H.W. Bush, a fellow Texan, a second term as president–though some suggest that legacy is overstated.”

People are understandably skeptical.

Former VP @JoeBiden is presumptive Democratic nominee for President!@realDonaldTrump is presumptive Republican nominee for President!



Rapper #KanyeWest hasn’t even completed the required FEC filing to actually be a Presidential candidate & is only running for news headlines! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 5, 2020

the bad kanye political analysis is bad for several reasons but my is favorite is that politics twitter draws a direct line between rapper and young black male voters when anyone in rap knows many of his most fervent fans are white — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) July 5, 2020

psa: anyone treating this kanye 2020 thing as if it's at all legitimate is a f cking idiot. — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 5, 2020

I’d like to announce that I’m running — away from any information related to Kanye West. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) July 5, 2020

“Kanye 2020 – because who even cares at this point” — Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) July 5, 2020

In California, he’d need to collect 200,000 signatures in 30 days, which I’d say is not as easy as it sounds if it sounded easy in the first place. — Taniel (@Taniel) July 5, 2020

Correction: Illinois changed its ballots requirements a few months ago to adapt to the pandemic, so it’s now in August. https://t.co/b7zt4tXNnD



(Note: signature gathering during the pandemic has been a big issue for ballot initiatives, and many states refused to change rules.) — Taniel (@Taniel) July 5, 2020