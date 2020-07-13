Disturbing Video Shows Pennsylvania Police Officer Pressing Knee on Black Man’s Neck: WATCH

The Allentown, Pennsylvania police department says it has launched an internal investigation after video surfaced of one of its officers with his knee on a black man’s neck during an arrest. The video was shared to social media by Ben Crump, the attorney for George Floyd’s family. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who put a knee on his neck, prompting nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.
Protesters showed up on Saturday at the Allentown Police Department on Saturday to make their voices heard about the arrest.
ABC News reports: “The department is conducting an internal investigation on the use of force, which will be reviewed by the Lehigh County District Attorney, officials said. Police said they are interviewing witnesses and reviewing additional videos of the incident. They plan to release “relevant videos” later this week. ‘Part of the investigation has included the review of a 23-second video posted to social media. Although significant, the entirety of the interaction is being reviewed,’ the statement said. The statement does not specify if any of the officers were suspended during the investigation. ABC News was unable to reach the Allentown Police Department for comment.”