Ted Cruz Photographed on ‘American Airlines’ Flight Without Mask

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was photographed on an American Airlines flight on Sunday, and he was flouting the carrier’s mask policy.

For those asking, this was on an @AmericanAir flight — their policy clearly states that masks should be worn on the flight. pic.twitter.com/CyG1GG5H8n — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

The New York Daily News reports: “Earlier in the day, the right-wing lawmaker held a political rally with a conservative Texas legislative candidate that was attended by an estimated 200 people, few if any of whom wore masks or took any steps to observe social distancing. Cruz’s act of defiance came as Texas faces a record-breaking outbreak of COVID-19 infections. Nearly 10,000 new cases and 100 deaths have been reported daily in the past week as hospital intensive care units in Houston and other big cities near capacity.”