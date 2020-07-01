Eric Himan’s ‘Local Gay Bookstore’ Pays Musical Tribute to Our Vanishing Literary Sanctuaries: WATCH

Singer-songwriter Eric Himan has some new music to share about a vanishing species: the local gay bookstore.

Many of you will recall that some of your formative gay memories were formed by things found in the shuttered shops of A Different Light, Lobo Book Shop, Lambda Rising, Oscar Wilde or in the ones still remaining: Glad Day, Gay’s The Word, Firestorm Books, or Giovanni’s Room.

Well, it’s about time we had a musical tribute to them, and here it is.

Writes Himan: “I wrote this song with my best friend, Cas [Cassandra Buncie], as a tribute to the many LGBTQ+ bookstores I visited, felt comfortable in, performed my music, carried my cds, educated me on LGBTQ+ life and issues facing our community, and made me feel connected to my LGBTQ+ community. Thank you to them for all they have done and still do day to day!”