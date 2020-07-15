Scathing Lincoln Project Ad Defends Anthony Fauci Amid Trump Attacks: ‘Who Do You Trust, Donald the Dope? Or, a Doctor?’ — WATCH

The The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, has released a hard-hitting new ad defending Dr. Fauci against “Donald the dope.”

The ad reveals Fauci’s expertise on infectious disease via his response to the AIDS epidemic and his work with six different American presidents, and praise from Republican president George H. W. Bush.

“He’s an American hero,” the ad says. “In a time when truth is under assault, [Fauci] has always been straight with us. While President Trump lied.”

“Now Donald Trump is attacking Dr. Fauci,” the ad continues. “Why? Because Trump failed America. So he does what he always does. Attack and blame.”

“So who do you trust, Donald the dope? Or, a doctor?”