Matt Baume Plunges into the Documentary ‘Paris is Burning’, its History and Legacy: WATCH

On this week’s Culture Cruise, Matt Baume takes a deep dive into “Paris is Burning, the groundbreaking documentary that captured another small slice of hidden queer culture — right before everything changed once again.”

Writes Baume: “New York. 1987. The city is in the middle of a violent crime wave, income inequality in Manhattan is among the worst in the country, and a callous presidential administration is ignoring an epidemic that has killed tens of thousands of people. But inside the Imperial Elks Lodge on West 129th Street, a group of performers have gathered to get away from all that for just a few hours.”

Check it out: