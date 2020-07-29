Trump Adviser Says He’s ‘Sitting on Millions of Doses’ of Hydroxychloroquine, Has ‘Nothing to Say’ About President’s Quack ‘Demon Seed’ Doc: WATCH

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro engaged in a combative debate with CNN New Day host John Berman about the unproven and potentially lethal drug hydroxychloroquine, and the quack doctor retweeted by Donald Trump who pushed for its use in a video removed by social networks on Tuesday for spreading false information.

Said Berman of Dr. Stella Immanuel: “She says alien DNA is used in medical treatment. Gynecological issues caused by sex with witches and demons in dreams. Scientists creating vaccine to prevent people from being religious.”

“I know you’re having fun with this,” Navarro protested.

Replied Berman: “Oh God, I’m not having fun with this. I’m deadly serious. My question is … Why lean on Stella Immanuel to make a medical point? … [Trump] talked about Stella Immanuel. He talked about this doctor who promotes demon seed.”

“I have absolutely nothing to say about that,” said Navarro. “I know nothing about her. And if you want to use me as a prop to play her clips…”

When Berman failed to get a response, the conversation turned to the anti-Malarial drug.

“I stand by it,” said Navarro of hydroxychloroquine. “I’m sitting on millions of doses of it.”

Navarro went on to argue that if people listened to a study done by the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit and used hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, half of the people who died in the U.S. on Tuesday would still be alive.

Berman then pointed out that the study had limitations and was not randomized, “the people who took hydroxychloroquine were assigned and chosen by the researchers” and were also “twice as likely” to have been given steroids, an effective proven treatment.