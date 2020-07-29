Louie Gohmert: I Might Have Contracted COVID-19 from Wearing a Mask — WATCH

Anti-mask Rep Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who has tested positive for COVID-19, suggested to news station KETK that he thinks he may have contracted the virus by wearing a mask.

Said Gohmert: “It’s really ironic because a lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a whole lot but in the last week or two I have worn a mask more than I have the whole last four months. … I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some germs… some of the virus on the mask and breathed it in… But the reports of my demise are very premature.“

Gohmert has also argued that the way to prove that gay people should not be given marriage rights is to put them on a desert island where they would eventually die out.