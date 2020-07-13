NFL’s Washington Redskins Finally Agree to Change Team Name

The NFL’s Washington Redskins have finally agreed to change the team name after years of protest over the racist moniker and mascot, and will make the announcement Monday.

The new team name will be unveiled at a later date, according to the Washington Post: “Two people with knowledge of the team’s plans said Sunday that the preferred replacement name is tied up in a trademark fight, which is why the team can’t announce the new name Monday. … The decision to change the nearly 87-year-old team name comes amid mounting pressure on the franchise from corporate sponsors and the broader nationwide discussion of race.”