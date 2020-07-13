Police Supporters Spit and Launch Vile Obscenities at ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters in Brooklyn: ‘Start Trouble, Watch What Happens’ — VIDEO

Police supporters who were part of a “Back the Blue” march in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, assaulted a group of Black Lives Matter protesters on Saturday, spitting, throwing articles of closing, and hurling obscenities. The incident was captured on video and posted to social media.

TW: vile, racist language.



This was earlier today in Dyker Heights. A neighborhood in Brooklyn, NYC.



A foul, disgusting response to people chanting Black Lives Matter by a “Blue Lived Matter” rally.@UARFNYC has requested help identifying this man.pic.twitter.com/uTnVZEeAfz — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 11, 2020

Said one of the older white men involved, to a protester: “I’ll f**king spit on you, you piece of sh*t. Go suck black dick you f**king whore. Your f**king mother’s a c*nt, you’re a c*nt, you’re white trash. Start trouble, watch what happens.”

ABC7 reported: “Nearly four hundred people hit the streets of Brooklyn on Saturday to rally in a march called ‘Back the Blue.’ They held signs and chanted slogans as they walked down Bay Ridge Parkway. Their message was that policing is needed to keep crime down and communities safe. This comes after, they say, months of anti-police sentiment stemming from allegations of police brutality that started off with the death of George Floyd in May, and backlash since city council has decided to defund the new NYPD by $1 billion.”

More videos from the march and counter-protest.

White supremacy on full display in Dyker Heights today. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/LpGI9avKj2 — Amir 🐠🐠🐠 (@Tweezpian) July 11, 2020