‘Paw Patrol’ Fact-Checks White House After McEnany Falsely Claims Nickelodeon Show Was Canceled: WATCH

Twitter erupted on Friday afternoon after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely claimed that the Nickelodeon show Paw Patrol has been canceled.

“He’s very keen on seeing the violence in our streets end,” McEnany said of President Donald Trump during a briefing. “He’s also appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. He saw a few weeks ago that Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show Cops was canceled. Live PD was canceled. LEGO halted the sales of their LEGO city police station.” 

In response to McEnany’s false statement, Paw Patrol itself took to Twitter to fact-check the White House: “No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled,” the show wrote, followed by a dog emoji.

The Hill reports: “Cops and Live PD were canceled earlier this year amid nationwide protests against police brutality. But LEGO still sells its police station on its website, and Paw Patrol remains on the air. The latter was renewed for an eighth season earlier this year, and a Paw Patrol movie is due out in 2021.”

McEnany’s claim was apparently based on an online rumor.

Within hours, Paw Patrol was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. Check out a few of the tweets below.

