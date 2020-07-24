‘Paw Patrol’ Fact-Checks White House After McEnany Falsely Claims Nickelodeon Show Was Canceled: WATCH

Twitter erupted on Friday afternoon after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely claimed that the Nickelodeon show Paw Patrol has been canceled.

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show 'Cops' was canceled. 'Live PD' was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego city police station." pic.twitter.com/UsfwbcXJ5D — The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2020

“He’s very keen on seeing the violence in our streets end,” McEnany said of President Donald Trump during a briefing. “He’s also appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. He saw a few weeks ago that Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show Cops was canceled. Live PD was canceled. LEGO halted the sales of their LEGO city police station.”

In response to McEnany’s false statement, Paw Patrol itself took to Twitter to fact-check the White House: “No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled,” the show wrote, followed by a dog emoji.

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 July 24, 2020

The Hill reports: “Cops and Live PD were canceled earlier this year amid nationwide protests against police brutality. But LEGO still sells its police station on its website, and Paw Patrol remains on the air. The latter was renewed for an eighth season earlier this year, and a Paw Patrol movie is due out in 2021.”

McEnany’s claim was apparently based on an online rumor.

Within hours, Paw Patrol was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. Check out a few of the tweets below.

We all know Kayleigh McEnany is a liar, but lying about Paw Patrol, a cartoon about dogs, is a new low.



Please, do NOT stop hounding her about it. — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) July 24, 2020

A: PAW Patrol was not canceled.

B: PAW Patrol is not a cartoon about cops

SOME ADDITIONAL NOTES:

* It's a Canadian show.

* There is one cop

* HE IS A PUPPY

* HE IS ARMED WITH SAFETY CONES

* He doesn't choke out Mayor Humdinger — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 24, 2020

Honestly, I tried to cancel Paw Patrol several years ago but eventually learned the only thing you can do is just let your kids grow out of it. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 24, 2020

Well, they won’t be home watching paw patrol, that’s for damn sure. https://t.co/EIY5UVOeDC — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 24, 2020

A) PAW Patrol has NOT been canceled; in fact a movie is coming out next year;



B) PAW Patrol is not just about a police dog — there’s a firedog pilotdog etc;



C) we just hit more than 4 million COVID-19 infections and we’re about to hit 145,000 deaths https://t.co/wcGsWTOzIT — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 24, 2020

Upon hearing Kayleigh McEnany’s announcement about the cancellation of Paw Patrol, Eric Trump is said to be inconsolable and has retreated to Mar-a-Lago to convalesce. pic.twitter.com/MxeXWbyUlu — Grammy Doyle 🌎☮️ (@alwaysGrammyXOX) July 24, 2020

Why is she talking about Paw Patrol as people are dying and very ill from CoVID, we still have no answer about Russian bounties on the heads of American soldiers, millions are out of work… — Jeannette Webber (@roses4jrw) July 24, 2020

THESE PAWS UPHOLD THE LAWS https://t.co/SbEvcxAgdj — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) July 24, 2020

No matter what else happens this year, we have all lived to see Paw Patrol correct the White House Press Secretary and that is something to be thankful for. — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) July 24, 2020

The gag is that Paw Patrol SHOULD be canceled because the pups are TERRIBLE at their jobs, but OH WELL. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 24, 2020

Allow us to introduce ourselves

PAW Patrol #PawPatrol pic.twitter.com/OHGXEc2Qn3 — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) July 24, 2020

The Trump administration being called out by Paw Patrol is peak 2020 https://t.co/NwZfCulxMm — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 24, 2020

A pandemic killed 150,000 Americans and the White House is obsessing over a false rumor that Paw Patrol got cancelled https://t.co/g1xnvYToCr — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) July 24, 2020