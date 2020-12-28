Trump Signs COVID Stimulus Bill After Days of Taunts and Self-Indulgent Stonewalling

Donald Trump on Sunday reversed course and signed a COVID stimulus bill after days of golfing and demands that a $600 check for all Americans who make under $75,000 be raised to $2,000.

NBC News reports: “His last-minute decision, coming after he caused days of legislative chaos by lacerating a bill his own aides had negotiated, will restore enhanced unemployment assistance that expired Sunday and avert a shutdown that would have begun Tuesday. The bill, the result of protracted negotiations between the parties and the Trump administration — which Trump largely sat out — includes a $900 billion Covid-19 stimulus package to extend the unemployment benefits: $114 to $357 weekly payments to unemployed gig workers and self-employed people whose businesses have stalled. The funds have been a lifeline for 7.3 million Americans out of work because of the coronavirus. The package also extends the federal moratorium on evictions, which was set to expire Thursday.”

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said the House would vote on Monday to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, and Congress also agreed to review Section 230, a measure that gives social media companies legal immunity over most of the content posted by its users.

The statement also said that “the House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election.”

That portion of the White House tweet was given a “disputed” tag by Twitter. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud according to Trump’s own intelligence agencies and election watchdogs.

The President is sending a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed. Sending back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

