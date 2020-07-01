‘Permit Karen’ Terrorizes Black Neighbors for Building a Patio: WATCH

A white woman in Montclair, New Jersey was caught on camera calling the police on her black neighbors for trying to build a patio.

TAP into Montclair reports: “A woman named Susan Schulz, whom social media users are calling ‘Permit Karen,’ is alleged to have walked onto her neighbors property to question whether or not they had a permit for the work they were doing. She then accuses her neighbor, Fareed Nassor Hayat, an attorney and Law Professor at the City University of New York, of pushing her. His wife Norrinda can be heard off camera disputing those claims. Schulz then turns to her neighbors, who had come outside to watch the commotion. They were less than enthused to corroborate her claims. She then contacts the Montclair Police Department.”

please never try to tell me racism isn’t alive and well in Montclair, NJ. pic.twitter.com/4ZneDqkztF June 30, 2020

Hours later, after the local community heard about Schulz’s tirade, Permit Karen’s street was marched on by protesters.

And then the town’s FB groups absolutely blew up over the incident.



Policing her neighbors’ backyard, the false accusation, the call to cops.



The town was outraged. It doesn’t put up with this kind of shit.



And a few hours later this was her street.

2/2pic.twitter.com/7cZZhsXi09 July 1, 2020

Wrote Fareed Nassor Hayat, the man being targeted by Permit Karen, on Facebook: “It has happened again. White entitlement and black hate embodied in Susan who lives on Marion Road and works at the EPA, called the police to lodge a false report of assault against me when told to leave our property. Susan, aka “Permit Karen,” came onto our property three times within thirty minutes to demand to know if we had the proper permit to install a stone patio in our backyard, on the other side of the fence of her yard. When asked if a permit was required by law, she said she didn’t know, but insisted we answer her questions and submit to her demands, or she would call the police to force us to stop improving our home. (A permit is not required in Montclair for a stone patio this size. This fact was known to us through our own independent research, our contractor and later verified when building and safety arrived at our home to investigate her complaint.)”

“When challenged about her flawed legal conclusions, assumption of right, her lack of agency over our home and our eventual demand that she leave our property immediately, Susan decided to call the police and make a false report of assault,” Hayat added. “She invoked centuries of brutality in her call to the police and sought to put her black neighbors back in their place. She believed that we were required to answer her questions and smile while doing so. But to her surprise, her efforts were met by two proudly black human beings, parents, lawyers, law professors, activist, community members, neighbors, citizens and fighters, who refused to submit. Her efforts were also met by a collection of largely white neighbors, who refused to simply go along with her racist efforts or not stand up against her attempt to invoke the racist power of the state through police. Their efforts were antiracist ideology at work. Each neighbor declared to her and the police that she summoned, that she was a lie and no such assault occurred. She left our home, rejected and unfulfilled, yet still empowered to do future harm. To her Black Lives Don’t Matter when up against her presumed inalienable rights of whiteness. She did not see the flaw in her ways or apologize for her behavior. Her type, the racist, must be rejected and ostracized like she was today by Norrinda and I, but equally important, by our white neighbors here in Montclair and our white and non-white allies worldwide.”

Permit Karen is being roasted on Twitter.

more heartbreaking is that i realized I know who the black couple is that #permitkaren accosts. the wife comes into the bakery i work at all the time & she’s a sweetie. i always love sharing a moment w her when she picks up her order. i hate that their kids had to see this ugh 💔 — Daniel James Belnavis (@danielbelnavis) July 1, 2020

Black neighbor syndrome is what she suffers from



The couple says the woman has been aggressive since they moved in 2yrs ago, other neighbors confirm



It was never abt the porch — Really tired anti-Karen (@cmorrisoncecil) July 1, 2020