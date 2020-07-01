Trump Attacks NYC Mayor’s Plans for ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural on Fifth Avenue, Calls it ‘Symbol of Hate’ — WATCH

Donald Trump attacked New York City mayor Bill De Blasio’s plan to paint a massive Black Lives Matter mural on 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower. De Blasio talked about the plan in an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday morning.

Tweeted Trump: “NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the……..horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon’. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

De Blasio responded to Trump: “Here’s what you don’t understand: Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation. Your “luxury” came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism. You also don’t know that NY’s Finest are now a majority people of color. They already know Black Lives Matter. There is no ‘symbol of hate’ here. Just a commitment to truth. Only in your mind could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing.”