Pro-Police Rally Leader Shouts Ugly Chant in Pittsburgh: ‘Kill Transgenders! Kill Faggots!’ — WATCH

A Black Lives Matter rally took place on Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler Township, outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday. The group was met by a smaller group of pro-police “Back the Blue” supporters, some of whom were holding Donald Trump signs.

CBS Pittsburgh reports: “For several minutes, both sides stood facing one another while chanting. … Many at the Back the Blue rally were wearing apparel supporting President Trump and waiving thin blue line flags, which are intended to show support for law enforcement. Kachur said organizers of the Black Lives Matter protest were not expecting counter-protesters.”

At one point, the megaphone-holder for Back the Blue caused reaction from the crowd when he started chanting “kill transgenders.” That chant was soon appended with “kill faggots” as well.