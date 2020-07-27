FOX News Host Jesse Watters Retracts Praise for Conspiracy Group QAnon After Saying They’ve ‘Uncovered a Lot of Great Stuff’ — WATCH

FOX News host Jesse Watters and Eric Trump had a conversation Sunday about Twitter’s decision to ban accounts promoting the debunked conspiracy theory group QAnon and its accompanying BS. QAnon is a far-right group that pushes conspiracy theories about a “deep state” plot to undermine Trump and his supporters.

We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

In addition, we will:



1⃣ No longer serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in Trends and recommendations

2⃣ Work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations

3⃣ Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter July 22, 2020

Watters seemed a bit upset about the ban in his conversation with Trump: “Q, I guess this conspiracy deal on the internet. Twitter has basically cracked down and eliminated about 7,000 accounts. Another 100,000 accounts are now in the cross-hairs. Do you think this is an attempt to kind of interfere in an election? Because you know, Q can do some crazy stuff with the pizza stuff and the Wayfair stuff but they also uncovered a lot of great stuff when it comes to Epstein and the deep state.”

Fox News' @JesseBWatters has some high words of praise for QAnon — which has been responsible for two murders, two child abductions, one terrorist incident, one church vandalism, one restaurant arson…etc…. pic.twitter.com/n4MiMahhpi July 26, 2020

Watters retracted his support of QAnon in a statement to Mediaite: “While discussing the double standard of big tech censorship, I mentioned the conspiracy group QAnon, which I don’t support or believe in. My comments should not be mistaken for giving credence to this fringe platform.”