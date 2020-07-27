FOX News Host Jesse Watters Retracts Praise for Conspiracy Group QAnon After Saying They’ve ‘Uncovered a Lot of Great Stuff’ — WATCH

FOX News host Jesse Watters and Eric Trump had a conversation Sunday about Twitter’s decision to ban accounts promoting the debunked conspiracy theory group QAnon and its accompanying BS. QAnon is a far-right group that pushes conspiracy theories about a “deep state” plot to undermine Trump and his supporters.
Watters seemed a bit upset about the ban in his conversation with Trump: “Q, I guess this conspiracy deal on the internet. Twitter has basically cracked down and eliminated about 7,000 accounts. Another 100,000 accounts are now in the cross-hairs. Do you think this is an attempt to kind of interfere in an election? Because you know, Q can do some crazy stuff with the pizza stuff and the Wayfair stuff but they also uncovered a lot of great stuff when it comes to Epstein and the deep state.”
Watters retracted his support of QAnon in a statement to Mediaite: “While discussing the double standard of big tech censorship, I mentioned the conspiracy group QAnon, which I don’t support or believe in. My comments should not be mistaken for giving credence to this fringe platform.”