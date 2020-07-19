Roger Stone Uses Racial Slur Against Black Radio Host During On-Air Interview: LISTEN

Roger Stone, the convicted felon and longtime Trump confidant and associate who recently had his federal sentence commuted by the president, appeared on The Mo’Kelly Stone on Saturday night and used a racial slur at host Morris O’Kelly on air when he didn’t appear to like the questioning.

“I do believe that certain people are treated differently in the federal justice system,” O’Kelly said to Stone. “I do absolutely believe that. But I also believe that your friendship and relationship and history with Donald Trump weighed more heavily… There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I’m guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?”

Stone then said, in a muffled voice, “I don’t really feel like arguing with this negro.”

Replied O’Kelly: “I’m sorry, what was that? Roger? I’m sorry, what did you say? I’m sorry, you’re arguing with whom? I thought we were having just a very spirited conversation. What happened? Would you not like to continue the conversation, sir? I hear that the line is not dead.”

After a few moments of silence, Stone pretended to have lost the connection.

O’Kelly continued: “I was talking, and you said something about negro so I wasn’t exactly sure.”

“I did not!” spat Stone. “You’re out of your mind. You’re out of your mind.”